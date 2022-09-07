Huma Qureshi feels 'cat fight' is a misogynistic term

Huma Qureshi opens up on casual misogynistic comments in Bollywood in a recent interview.

Upon being asked about the rumors of catfights in Bollywood. Huma felt it is very misogynistic to term it 'catfight' as no one calls it 'dog fight' when men quarrel.

In an interview with ETimes, Huma revealed that men in Bollywood are much insecure and competitive as compared to the women.

She said, "They are not rumours, people fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, we don’t call them dog fights, do we? People fight, because they don’t get along, and it's not about their gender, it's just that sometimes some people don’t get along with others."

She further added, "I think a lot more is made out about women competing with each other. I think men compete far more. Try going to a gym, you will know exactly what I am talking about. No one is interested in working out, they are only checking each other’s bodies.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi is currently enjoying the success of the second season of her web show, Maharani. Other than that, she is shooting for Double XL alongside Sonakshi.