Richa Chaddha slams trolls, saves bowler Arshdeep Singh

Richa Chaddha slams trolls against Arshdeep Singh

Richa Chaddha comes out in support of Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh after he was called a 'traitor' for dropping the catch in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Richa Chaddha slammed the person in her recent tweet.

Recently, a video went viral in which Arshdeep Singh was boarding the team bus after the match against Pakistan, and a person from behind the camera was heard abusing him and calling him 'Gaddar' (traitor). In the match against Pakistan, Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Asif Ali that could have changed the complexion of the game for which he has to face severe criticism lately.

Richa Chaddha tweeted in support of Arshdeep Singh, "Ugly, paunchy, loser who could be outrun by a snail has the audacity to badmouth a player. F.O. armchair critic. Your life is #jhand, stop venting on others. Arshdeep paaji, tussi koi lod na lo (Don’t stress). Love you.”

Before Richa Chaddha, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other celebrities came out in support of Arshdeep Singh and requested the people to support him, and not abuse him personally.