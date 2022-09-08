Ranbir Kapoor believes Shamshera failed due to 'bad content'

Ranbir Kapoor stated in a recent media interaction that the boycott trends were not the reason behind his recently released film Shamshera's failure; rather, it was lacking content that became the reason for the film's demise.

When asked if he felt his film failed because of the boycott trend, Ranbir said, "If the film didn't run at the box office, it's only because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content. If you make a good film, entertain people, of course, they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters and get entertained.

Ranbir further added, "So, if a film doesn't work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That's what I feel is the true answer."

Shamshera was Ranbir's comeback film after having no releases in four years since Sanju. Shamshera was made with a huge budget of INR 150 crore; however, the film managed to collect merely INR 64 crore becoming Ranbir's biggest failure in his career.