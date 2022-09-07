Ayan Mukerjee felt bad for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor after Ujjain temple incident

Ayan Mukerjee has spoken up about the incident on his visit to Ujjain's temple with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The filmmaker said that he felt bad for Alia and Ranbir could not reach the holy site.

Ayan said in a recent press conference, "In MP, I felt really bad honestly that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar."

Ayan further added, "When we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone. Eventually, I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone.

"I just didn't want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad."

Ayan's most awaited film Brahmastra is all set for its theatrical release on September 9, 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.