Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's new flicks to clash at box office

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to clash at box office

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God had its first look posters revealed and release date announced on September 8. The film is to release on October 25 hence it will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Ram Setu at the box office.

Since the announcement of Thank God's release date, #RamSetu has been trending on social media and fans are wondering which film out of the two will come out to be a box office success.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.