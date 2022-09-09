Shehnaaz Gill looks up to Salman Khan: 'He motivates me"

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame from her Big Boss 13, talked about superstar Salman Khan in a candid chat.

She will soon be making her Hindi debut with Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The two met on the sets of the reality show and the Race 3 actor really uplifts Shehnaaz to do well in life.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the Honsla Rakh actress said, "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot."

He further added, "When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something."

"They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations."



After starring in the show as a contestant the star has really made a name with several music videos.



