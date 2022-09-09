Here's why Deepika Padukone took time to make Ranveer Singh her partner for life

In today's flashback Friday, an excerpt has been unveiled from Deepika Padukone's interview talking about not wanting to commit to now-husband Ranveer Singh.

The two are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, who never fail in making heads turn either with their chemistry, fashion or acting skills.

In a chat with Filmfare, the Chennai Express star opened up all about this, "I had been in several relationships and my trust had been broken many times. When I met Ranveer I was exhausted."

"I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13. Now that I’m married I can say this. Whether it was one year, two years or three years, they were always proper relationships. It was always if you like someone you give it your hundred percent, '' added the Piku star.



When Deepika met the Simmba actor in 2012, she realised that there is a connection between them but she did not want to commit and wanted to keep it open between them. But nothing happened and she couldn’t get herself to do any of that.



Well right after 6 months the diva was quite invested in Ranveer emotionally and after a blissful dating journey they tied-the-knot at a lavish destination wedding in Italy.



