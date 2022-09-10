Arjun Kapoor gushes over Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra': ''An adventure"

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Brahmastra, has now shared his view on the film.

The movie has now hit big screens worldwide and is off to a strong start at the box office.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor was all praise for the entire crew and wrote, “An adventure for the big screen...A ride like no other... Loved watching ayan_mukerji s vision come to life... My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally)."

He further added, "From The King Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience... Credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life... Cannot wait for part 2!!!"

Arjun was also mighty impressed with superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in the thriller.





