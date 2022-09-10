Koffee with Karan Season 8 confirmed

Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan has been renewed by the makers for another season which is going to be its eighth season.

Giving a surprise to the fans, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar confirmed season 8 of the show on Saturday, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Disney+ Hotstar Gaurav Banerjee spoke to Hindustan Times, “We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon-to-be-launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

Karan Johar also spoke about the renewal of the show, "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo and bring yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan.”

The news came as a surprise as season 7 of the show is still underway and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar which has been criticised for being too focused on actors' personal lives. The show has featured Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and many more in the current season so far.