Jahnvi Kapoor finds Brahmastra 'magical'

Jahnvi Kapoor found Brahmastra 'magical'

Jahnvi Kapoor took to Instagram to praise the most awaited film of the year, Brahmastra and shared a positive review of it deeming it a magical film.

Janhvi wrote on her Instagram story, "The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love. The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.”

Brahmastra is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.