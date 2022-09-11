Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra off to a stellar start

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film of the year Brahmastra is off to a flyer at the box office as the film collected a huge sum of INR 75 crore worldwide on the first day of its theatrical release, as confirmed by producer Karan Johar.

Brahmastra's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the gross collection of the film on the first day. Karan shared a post that said, "Worldwide box office gross day 1 ₹75 crore. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Thank you." Karan captioned the post, "Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!”





According to a report by BoxOfficeIndia.com, Brahmastra collected INR 35 crore on the first day in India only. This makes it the highest non-holiday release in Hindi after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Brahmastra is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.