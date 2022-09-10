Amitabh Bachchan admits he is scared of snakes

Amitabh Bachchan is scared of snakes

Amitabh Bachchan revealed recently that he is scared of snakes; however, he did shoot with a real snake once thinking it was a fake, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Amitabh Bachchan recalled the incident where he had to place a snake on his chest. He revealed that he was very scared at the time.

The veteran actor said on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, "In one of my scenes I had a snake on my chest. I can’t tell you I was almost dead and told them I can't do it, I may leave the film. I told my director I won’t be able to do this scene."

He stated how he was made to shoot with a real snake by making him believe it was a rubber one, "After a lot of difficulty they told me that we will keep a fake rubber snake in front of you and you can say your dialogues to him and I was like yes that could be done. Afterwards, one of my assistants told me that the snake was not made of rubber, it was a real snake with whom I did the scene."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan just had his film Brahmastra released this Friday and he will be hoping that the film does good business at the box office.