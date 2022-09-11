Anushka Sharma shows her goofy side in latest IG update

Star Anushka Sharma, who is currently in the UK, is enjoying it all as she takes daughter Vamika to the park for some fresh air.

Amid her busy days filming Chakda Xpress, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star manages to take some sweet time out for her bundle of joy.

The Zero actress took to her Instagram space and dropped a peek into her fun life captioning, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to."





In the pictures, Sharma looked refreshed as ever as she donned chic casuals for the outing.

She wrapped up her look with a pair of grey and pink sneakers which she wore with white socks. Her hair was left open and she opted for a no-makeup look.