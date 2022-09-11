Sara Ali Khan, ex boyfriend Kartik Aryan catch up at an award show: See

Katrik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan, who dated just two years ago, were seen sitting and chatting away at the inaugural OTTplay Awards 2022 in Mumbai.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star turned proud celebrity that evening as he won the Best Actor award for his performance in the Netflix movie Dhamaka.

A viral clip of the ex lovers totally vibing, made fans wonder if they were back together.

Kartik and Sara met while they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and began dating during the production stage . However, the two actors broke up just before the film’s release.



What fans noticed was the Simmba actress clapping and cheering for Kartik as he set foot on stage to grab the accolade.

However, the roles were then reversed as Sara Ali Khan gets the Breakthrough performance of the year award for Atrangi Re with Kartik's turn to then applaud.

Fans of the celebs appreciated how cordial and friendly they seemed despite not being together, "This is so great to see. No enmity, just friendship,” one fan wrote.



Another said, "It seems like those KWK remarks are forgotten."