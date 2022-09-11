Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra crosses INR 160 crore mark on Day 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra crosses INR 160 crore mark on Day 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film of the year Brahmastra has lived up to its expectations as the film has minted INR 160 crore globally within two days of its theatrical release.

The film was expected to end the Bollywood films' dry spell at the box office, and it has done so. Ranbir and Alia's fantasy drama managed to collect INR 75 crore globally on the first day of its release and further added INR 95 crore to its tally on the second day.

The film is having a great run at the box office and is expected to break many records.

Brahmastra is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore. Moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.