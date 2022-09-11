Rakul Preet Singh binge-watched Delhi Crime 2 while filming for a project

Rakul Preet Singh binged Delhi Crime 2 while filming for a project

Rakul Preet Singh revealed in a recent interview that she was so hooked on Delhi Crime, popular crime-thriller series on Netflix, that she binge-watched it even at work while she was filming for a project, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Rakul told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, "Delhi Crime 2. I finished it in 1 and a half days while I was shooting, while I was stuck in traffic, while I am coming back. I was just stuck to my iPad."

Rakul lauded the performance of Shefali Shah in the series saying that she was 'amazing' in the series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet's last release was also a crime thriller. She featured in Cuttputlli, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratasan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since September 2.