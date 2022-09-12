Katrina Kaif rocks her natural 'Monday mood': See

Daily Jang
By Zainab Nasir|September 12, 2022
Superstar Katrina Kaif shines bright on a Monday morning as her latest pictures are solid proof. 

The diva never fails to make heads turns with her beauty and style. 

It is a good Monday for all the Sooryavanshi actor fans as they get a visual treat and Kat indeed looks gorgeous. 

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood stunner dropped a glimpse into her day and captioned, "Monday mood."


She looked effortlessly chic in a casual black tee with her jet black tresses styled to perfection. 

Her 66 million followers were left lovestruck and showered sll the praise. 

