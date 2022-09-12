Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra earns INR225 crore in three days

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film Brahmastra adds INR 65 crore to its total collection on the third day of its theatrical release hence taking its global tally to INR 225 crore in just three days, as per a report by PinkVilla.

There was a lot of talk regarding the expected business of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva even before its theatrical release. Despite boycott calls and numerous controversies, Brahmastra was expected to end Bollywood films' dry spell at the box office and it has lived up to all expectations associated with it.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.