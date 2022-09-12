Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha to tie the knot on October 6

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha are all set to finally get married in Mumbai and their wedding date has been decided as October 6, 2022, as reported by PinkVilla.

As per reports, wedding celebrations are to start on September 30 with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony to take place on October 1 and a wedding party with extended friends and family to take place on October 2. The Fukrey couple will finally tie the knot on October 6 in a private bungalow in Mumbai and will host a grand wedding reception on October 7.

The couple was initially supposed to get married two years ago; however, their wedding plans were first halted by the pandemic and then the two postponed their plans due to their work commitments. However, after a long delay, the marriage of the couple is finally taking place.

Ali and Richa met each other for the first time in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and the couple was set to get married in 2020.