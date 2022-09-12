Shahid Kapoor feels Kabir Singh is a family film

Shahid Kapoor compared his last two releases, Jersey and Kabir Singh. Shahid shared how his controversial film Kabir Singh became a family film despite portraying abuse, alcoholism, and strong language.

Speaking of Kabir Singh, Shahid said, "My last film, Kabir Singh, was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive."

Shahid also spoke about his latest release Jersey, "Jersey is a family film because it has those emotions that you have to experience with family and friends.”

Kabir Singh, the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Wanga and starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Despite collecting over INR 250 crore at the box office in India, the film was widely criticized for its problematic scenes that portrayed misogyny.