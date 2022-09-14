Urvashi Rautela says she will not do any 'bakwas' when asked about Rishabh Pant

Daily Jang
By Web Desk|September 14, 2022
Urvashi Rautela said in a recent interview that she doesn't want to do any 'bakwas' and dismissed the question when she was asked about her alleged ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Urvashi was doing rounds on social media last month when she revealed that her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant waited for her in her hotel's lobby. However, Rishabh dismissed the news regarding it as a publicity stunt.

Recently, Urvashi responded to Instant Bollywood when asked about Rishabh Pant, "Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that's why I will not be doing any bakwas (To the point answer with no nonsense and therefore I will not be passing any nonsense comment)."

Upon asking further if she wants to say anything to Rishabh Pant, Urvashi said, "All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry."

Urvashi and Rishabh were rumoured to be dating each other in 2018; however, the news came in the same year that both of them have blocked each other on Whatsapp. After that, Rishabh Pant announced his relationship with Isha Negi in 2019.

