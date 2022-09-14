Swara Bhasker recalls feud with Kangana Ranaut as 'argument between two frank girls'

Swara Bhasker talked about her 2020 Twitter feud with Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times. Swara said that the argument became a bigger deal than it was and labelled it as an 'argument between two frank girls'.

The feud started when Kangana called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses' who refuse the drawbacks of nepotism to get in the good books of Karan Johar. Swara replied to Kangana sarcastically that she takes it as a compliment.

Swara spoke to Mashable India about her argument, "Kangana is a frank girl, main ek frank ladki hoon, to hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She expressed her point of view, I expressed mine. It's fine, it's good."

Swara and Kangana worked together in two parts of Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and 2015. Swara will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, her first theatrical release since Veere Di Wedding.