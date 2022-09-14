Rakesh Roshan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha

Rakesh Roshan shared his review of his son Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha in a recent interview. The film impressed Rakesh and he appreciates the performances of the main leads, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakesh spoke to Bollywood Hungama, “I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard."

He further added, "They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors (Hrithik and Saif) have done a tremendous job.”

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its thetarical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.