Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen together for the first time

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to appear on screen with each other for the first time; however, it is not a movie they are coming together for. The popular B-town couple is coming together for an endorsement with a travel brand, Cleartrip, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina and Vicky have become one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood and their fans were long waiting to see them together on screen. Their wish has been fulfilled as the couple come together for a brand endorsement. Fans have been sharing pictures of the couple on social media.

The actors said in a statement, "We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip! In its latest avatar, Cleartrip is a fresh, young and optimistic brand - which really vibed with us and resonated with who we are – not just a couple that loves to travel, but one that wants to take bold steps in our domains. We loved Cleartrip’s fresh outlook and plan to revolutionize the travel industry."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married to each other in December 2021 after dating for some time.