Ayan Mukerjee reacts to negative reviews of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra has been doing pretty well at the box office; however, the film received some criticism over its writing.

The director of the film Ayan Mukerjee responds to the negative feedback in a recent interview saying that he did his best to give the film his ‘soul’, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has received positive reviews overall but it received criticism for its dialogues as the fans are calling the film's dialogues 'flawed’ on social media.

In a conversation with Indian Express when asked about backlash on Brahmastra's dialogues, Ayan replied, “I heard that. Can you tell which parts exactly? Is it overall, throughout the film?”

He further added, “I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.