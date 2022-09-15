Pankaj Tripathi won't abuse in movies anymore

Pankaj Tripathi shared in a recent interview that he will not be using abusive language in his films and shows from now on.

He adds if the character demands any such language, he will be portraying it creatively, reports Hindustan Times.

When asked about abuse in films in a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj said, "Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way).”

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity.

One of his most famous roles is that of Akhandanand Tripath aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.