Urvashi Rautela says her apology was for fans not Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela is clearing the air around her recent controversy.



Rautela took to her Instagram stories to clarify that her apology remark in a recent interview was meant for her fans only as many perceived it as an apology to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant.

The actress noted: "These days official news articles & so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…”

In a recent media interaction, Urvashi “sorry, I’m sorry” with folded hands, which was interpreted by many as an apology to the Indian cricketer.

Urvashi and Rishabh were rumoured to be dating each other in 2018; however, the news came in the same year that both of them have blocked each other on Whatsapp. After that, Rishabh Pant announced his relationship with Isha Negi in 2019.