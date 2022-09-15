Ayan Mukerjee confirms spinoff with Shah Rukh Khan's character in Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee, director of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, has confirmed that the makers of the trilogy are also thinking of a spin-off with the character of Shah Rukh Khan in the first part of the trilogy.

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, in the film. Though the role was a mere cameo, the fans loved seeing the superstar in the film and some even called it the best part of the film.

Ayan Mukerjee told Indian Express of the maker's plans with Shah Rukh's character, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.