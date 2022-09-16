Pankaj Tripathi expresses his dissatisfaction with English as a criteria for success

Pankaj Tripathi talks about colonial mindset of thinking English as a criteria for success

Pankaj Tripathi speaks on the colonial mindset, especially in North India where people think you can only succeed if you can speak English in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pankaj refutes the idea and presents himself as an example of someone who got successful speaking Hindi.

Pankaj said, "Mindset is that ‘agar success paani hai, toh aapko angrezi aani chahiye, varna failure ho jaaoge’. English elite ki bhaasha samajh baithe, jabki woh toh colonial language hai."

He further added, "Cool aur educated lagne ke liye voh maap-dand ban gaya hai. People think ‘Angrezi bol raha hai, padha-likha hoga’.”

The National Award-winning actor also revealed that he gets his scripts in Hindi now as compared to before when he couldn't ask for it and got his scripts in English.

Pankaj said, "Earlier, I’d get my scripts in English, and I wasn’t in a position to ask for them in only Hindi. So, I’d write all my dialogues in that, as it is easier for me to memorise. Today, I only get my scripts in Hindi."

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripath aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.