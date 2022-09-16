Varun Dhawan gets insecure when Karan Johar signs other actors

Varun Dhawan shared in his recent appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Anil Kapoor that it bothers him when Karan Johar signs other actors and not him.

Varun shared how he gets insecure and questions himself thinking about what wrong he is doing to not getting signed by Karan Johar.

Varun said on Koffee with Karan season 7's episode 11, "It definitely makes me think that s*** am I slipping, have I not done something? Have I not had that body of work for Karan not to again come to me with a film?"

Varun further added, "I take it in a way that, ‘Am I not doing enough? Do I need to prove more, do I need to give that one more performance which is gonna make everyone stand up and wake up?’"

Koffee with Karan's current season began last month in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.