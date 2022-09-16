Sara Ali Khan won't play her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic. Find out why

Sara Ali Khan talked about playing the role of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sara feels her grandmother is too graceful and which is why she might not be able to fill in her shoes.

Upon being asked if she could play her grandmother on screen, Sara replied, "She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.”

She shared about her relationship with her grandmother, "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next alongside Vicky Kaushal in a Laxman Utekar directed film. Her last release was Atrangi Re in which she starred alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.