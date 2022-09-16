Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal cannot stop gushing over each other in new pic

The couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have proved that they are very much in love as they step out for a dinner date at a plush restaurant in Mumbai.

They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan and have allegedly been linked for over years now.

Actor Varun Sharma was in awe of them and taking to Instagram dropped an insight into their hang out together "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."

In the photo all they could do was look and smile at each other, leaving many to go gaga over it.

For the outing, the Rowdy Rathore actress slayed a white bodycon dress while Zaheer looked dapper in formals.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to confirm their romance.