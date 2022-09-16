Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra crosses INR 300 crore mark in a week

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva continues its stellar run at the box office and collects INR 300 crore globally in the first week of its theatrical release, as reported by PinkVilla.

Brahmastra completes its first week at the box office and has emerged as the No.1 film of the week globally. The film hasn't faced any dip in its business and is expected to break many records and emerge as one of the all-time biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema.

Director Ayan Mukerjee took to Instagram to share the update with a success poster of Brahmastra. Ayan captioned the post, "WEEK 2 BEGINS…”





Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.