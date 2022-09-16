Dulquer Salman keeps records of IDs of his trolls

Dulquer Salman remembers the IDs of his trolls

Dulquer Salman revealed in a recent interview that he takes screenshots of the criticism he receives and also remembers the IDs of the accounts that troll him, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Dulquer told Prabhat Khabar, “If I talk about myself, if you search on my phone, you will find screenshots of comments that personally attack me."

He further added, "I save those and even look at them from time to time. Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, (I save them all). I remember the IDs of all those who attack me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer's latest release was Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, in which he starred alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Dulquer Salman will be seen next in R Balki's revenge drama Chup Revenge of The Artist. The film stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary alongside Dulquer and will be released in theatres on September 23.