Dulquer Salman feels comparison with Shah Rukh Khan 'insulting'

Dulquer Salman expressed his feelings over his work in Sita Ramam being compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zaara in a recent interview. Dulquer stated that it feels unfair to him to compare his work with Shah Rukh Khan's, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Dulquer said that he might have taken subconscious inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's work in Veer Zaara; however, he feels it is unfair and insulting to the veteran actor to be compared with Dulquer.

Dulquer told PTI, "He has always been an inspiration. So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan."

Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam released in theatres on August 5 while it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 9. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Dulquer Salman in lead roles.