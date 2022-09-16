Ayan Mukerjee confirms connection between Brahmastra and Shah Rukh Khan's Swades

Ayan Mukerjee, director of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, recently confirmed the connection between his recently released film Brahmastra and Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 film Swades in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist, in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Due to SRK's character's same name and profession as that of SRK's character in Swades, fans felt that both films had some connection between them.

Ayan Mukerjee told PTI, "In Swades, he (Shah Rukh) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here."

Ayan Mukerjee started his career as an assistant director with Swades at the age of 19. He worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna also.