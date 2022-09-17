Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt open up on rumours of their next film together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break their silence over rumours of them coming together for a film in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Since the release of their first film together, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, there have been rumours that Ranbir and Alia have signed a romantic comedy film together.

The couple rejected the rumours of coming together for a rom-com; however, they said they might come together if they get an interesting project.

Ranbir spoke to IndiaToday about the rumours, "Alia and me have a real life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together.”

Alia added to Ranbir's response, "Yes, I have heard there is some rumour that we are doing a rom-com together. But our next film together will be part 2 for Brahmastra."

She further added, "You never say never. If something interesting comes up, we will see.”

Ranbir and Alia's first film together Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had its theatrical release on September 9 and is on the verge of entering the INR 200 crore club after having a successful start at the box office.