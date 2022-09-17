Amitabh Bachchan reveals why his house is named 'Pratiksha'

Amitabh Bachchan revealed on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, why his house is named 'Pratiksha'. Amitabh said that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave the name of Pratiksha to his house as inspiration from one of his poems, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Amitabh said, "People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha, but I convey to them that I did not choose it, my father did."

Revealing the reason behind the name of his house, Amitabh stated, "I questioned my father why did you keep the name Pratiksha, he has a poem where there is a line that goes - 'swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha (It is welcome for all, but wait for none)'.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the fourteenth season of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the other hand, he had a recent film release on September 9 in the name of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in which he stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.