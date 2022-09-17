Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra closer to INR 200 crore mark on day 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva races closer to the INR 200 crore mark after collecting INR 10.3 crore on the 8th day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

The first part of the astraverse trilogy collected INR 170 crore in the first week and its total collection now stands at approximately INR 180.5 crore in India. The film will be aiming to enter the INR 200 crore club this week.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.