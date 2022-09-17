Shah Rukh Khan asks Narendra Modi to take a day off on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to wish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. The actor requested Modi to take a day off on his birthday in his wish.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on September 17 and many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan wished him on the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a tweet to Modi to wish him a happy birthday. SRK wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday."

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only one to wish Narendra Modi on his special day. Akshay Kumar also wrote in his tweet, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."