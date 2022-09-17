Ayan Mukerjee will consider mixed reviews of Brhamastra Part 1 before moving to Part 2

Ayan Mukerjee revealed in a recent interview that he is happy with Brahmastra's performance at the box office; however, he will consider the mixed reviews that the film is getting when he starts working on part 2 of Brahmastra, as reported by PinkVilla.

Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released in theatres on September 9 and has been performing exceptionally well since then despite Bollywood films' dismal performance at the box office in the recent past.

Despite doing good business, the film has also received some negative reviews from the audience.

Addressing the negative reviews of Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerjee said, "I haven't been able to absorb all those reviews, be it negative reviews, fan theories or what people did not like. I will do that when the time comes. I will take all that into consideration before moving on to part two."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.