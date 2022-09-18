Anushka Sharma pens in special 'Missing Hubby' post for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharna pens in special 'Missing Hubby' post for Virat Kohli

Star Anushka Sharma's latest heartfelt words for dear husband Virat Kohli will make fans go in awe as she misses him.

The cricketer, who spent quality time with Sharma in UK, is now in Manali Punjab prepping for the first T20 match against Australia.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star shared a throwback yet gorgeous picture with Virat.





She wrote in adorable and loving words as caption, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person. MissingHubby too much post."

In the pictures fans could notice the duo shelling out major couple goals smiling into the camera.

Anushka and Virat share a daughter Vamika and are a family of three.



