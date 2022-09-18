'Ranbir Kapoor says criticism on Alia Bhatt for working during pregnancy is 'jealousy

Ranbir Kapoor speaks up in a recent interview on his wife Alia Bhatt working during pregnancy. Ranbir praised his wife for working during such a tough time and called the criticism on her 'jealousy', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranbir Kapoor praised his wife for promoting her films and travelling being pregnant and backed her decision of working during this time.

Ranbir told NDTV, "I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that."

He further added, "Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously.”

Ranbir and Alia's first film together Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had its theatrical release on September 9 and is on the verge of entering the INR 200 crore club after having a successful start at the box office.