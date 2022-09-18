Brahmastra becomes No.1 Hindi film of 2022 leaving behind The Kashmir Files

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film of the year Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva becomes No.1 Hindi film of 2022 as it leaves behind The Kashmir Files on the ninth day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to sources, the first part of the Astraverse trilogy collected around INR 16 crore on the ninth day of its theatrical release taking its tally to INR 197 crore approximately.

The film is expected to enter the INR 200 crore club on the tenth day of its release.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.