Farhan Akhtar writes a birthday wish for Shabana Azmi, reveals he is a fan of her dancing

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to wish his stepmother, Shabana Azmi, a happy birthday. Farhan shared a cute picture of them and called himself a fanboy of her dancing, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture on his Instagram story that featured him dancing with his stepmother Shabana Azmi.

Wishing her birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together," adding red heart emojis.

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar in February this year at his father Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala, Sukoon. Farhan was seen dancing with his parents among other guests at the wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be making his directorial comeback with his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa which is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar and stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.