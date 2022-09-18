Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt can be a bully at times

Ranbir Kapoor talked about his life with his wife Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. He said that Alia makes his life better though she is a bit boisterous and can be a bully at times, as reported by PinkVilla.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about how his life has changed for the better since he has been with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir told NDTV, "I respect her a lot I admire her as an actor as the person she is apart from being my wife. She can get uh daunting at times because she's a bit boisterous and she can bully you."

He further added, "I have got the best manager in the world and that is Alia. If there is anything that I have to get done, I get it done through her because she's got the best management skills in the world. She just makes it happen and she just makes my life easy."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been a couple for five years now. They got married in April this year and are expecting their first child.