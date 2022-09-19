Hrithik Roshan was told by doctors that he can't do action films, dance

Hrithik Roshan was told by doctors that he can't do action films and dance

Hrithik Roshan revealed in a recent interview that he was told by doctors at the start of his career to not do action films or dance due to his poor health condition, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Since then, he has delivered multiple blockbuster hits. However, he was warned by the doctors to not do any action films or dance due to his health condition but that didn't stop him from achieving his dreams.

Hrithik told in a recent interview, "Before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films."

He further added, "It's surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film alongside Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.