Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style: See

By Zainab Nasir|September 19, 2022
Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style in white
Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style in white: See

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday conquers hearts in white feather-trimmed corset dress. 

The Khaali Peeli star's sartorial sense of choice is drool-worthy. 

Taking to Instagram, Panday dropped insights into her look and captioned, " Let there be white." 


She was surely a sight to behold as she posed in striking angles from the confinements of a house flaunting that extravagant short outfit. 

Her makeup was done nude and she perfectly paired her entire look with small heart shaped earrings. 

As soon as the 23-year-old diva shared the clicks fans were quick enough to react and shower love on her. 

One wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta ha," while another called her sweety. 


More From Bollywood