Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style: See

Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style in white: See

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday conquers hearts in white feather-trimmed corset dress.

The Khaali Peeli star's sartorial sense of choice is drool-worthy.

Taking to Instagram, Panday dropped insights into her look and captioned, " Let there be white."





She was surely a sight to behold as she posed in striking angles from the confinements of a house flaunting that extravagant short outfit.

Her makeup was done nude and she perfectly paired her entire look with small heart shaped earrings.

As soon as the 23-year-old diva shared the clicks fans were quick enough to react and shower love on her.

One wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta ha," while another called her sweety.





