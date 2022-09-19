Ananya Panday is ultimate blend of sass, style: See

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday conquers hearts in white feather-trimmed corset dress.
The Khaali Peeli star's sartorial sense of choice is drool-worthy.
Taking to Instagram, Panday dropped insights into her look and captioned, " Let there be white."
She was surely a sight to behold as she posed in striking angles from the confinements of a house flaunting that extravagant short outfit.
Her makeup was done nude and she perfectly paired her entire look with small heart shaped earrings.
As soon as the 23-year-old diva shared the clicks fans were quick enough to react and shower love on her.
One wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta ha," while another called her sweety.