Bipasha Basu relishes mouth-watering jalebis

Indian actress Bipasha Basu is having next level pregnancy cravings as she longs for some sugar.

Basu is expecting her first child with Karan Singh Grover and are very much excited about the journey.

The Jism star took to her Instagram story feature and shared a picture binging over meetha jalebis with the Jalebi Baby song by Tesher playing in the background.

She captioned it saying, "Finally some sugar craving."

Earlier today, the diva's pregnancy glow looked unmissable as she was spotted in the city flaunting her baby bump.







