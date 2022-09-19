Sunny Deol avoids working in remakes as they lack 'soul' of the original

Sunny Deol opens up on the failure of remakes and reveals the reason behind it in a recent interview. Sunny also reveals why he tends to avoid working in remakes, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sunny Deol reveals that the remakes tend to fail usually because they lack the soul of the original film which is why he also avoids working in remakes.

Sunny told PinkVilla, "I always look for something different. I am fed up of making remakes, for instance. I must have done one or two of those. But, I prefer something fresh. Let us discover and see what it turns out to be."

He further added, "Most of the times when we do remakes also, they turn out to be messy because the (original) film had a soul. And somehow we missed that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in R Balki's directed film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Sunny and is expected to release in theatres on September 23.